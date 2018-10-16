HEALTH & FITNESS

Acute flaccid myelitis: Rare polio-like illness affecting children in 22 states

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. health officials on Tuesday reported a jump in cases of a rare paralyzing illness in children, and said it seems to be following an every-other-year pattern.

At least 62 cases have been confirmed in 22 states this year, and at least 65 additional illnesses in those states are being investigated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Similar waves of the same illness occurred in 2014 and 2016.

6 cases of rare polio-like illness confirmed in Minnesota
Six children in Minnesota have been diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, since September. The rare disorder causes polio-like symptoms and even paralysis.

CDC officials say they haven't found the cause. Some possible suspects, such as polio and West Nile virus, have been ruled out. Another kind of virus is suspected, but it's been found in only some of the cases.

"This is a mystery so far," the CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier said in a call Tuesday with reporters.

About 90 percent of the cases are children who have suffered muscle weakness or paralysis, including in the face, neck, back or limbs. The symptoms tend to occur about a week after they had a fever and respiratory illness.

It is "a pretty dramatic disease," but fortunately most kids recover, Messonnier said.

LaCroix denies lawsuit claiming that its product contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Food chemists use their tools to create products that taste good when they reach your table -- that includes your favorite fizzy beverage.


Health officials call the condition acute flaccid myelitis. The CDC would not release a list of the states reporting probable or confirmed cases. But some states have previously announced clusters, including Minnesota, Illinois, Colorado, New York and Washington.

In North Carolina, three cases have been reported this year, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services. One case was confirmed. The two other were probable cases.

The cases in 2014 and 2016 were partly attributed to particular strains of respiratory germs called enteroviruses, which spread the most in the summer and fall.

Most people infected with enteroviruses suffer only minor symptoms like cough and runny nose. And though enteroviruses have been detected in some paralysis cases, it hasn't been found in others, CDC officials say.

Lacking an established cause, health officials confirm cases through a review of brain scans and symptoms.

About 120 confirmed cases were reported in 2014. Another 149 were reported in 2016. In 2015 and 2017, the counts of reported illnesses were far lower.

The cases this year seem to be spread across much of the country, as were the earlier two waves. But mysteriously no other country has reported the emerging every-two-years pattern seen in the U.S., Messonnier said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthillnessu.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
North Carolina AG announces investigation into e-cigarette company, Juul
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Avoid these 3 wines if you're trying to lose weight
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Sheriff: Florence, SC shooting suspect set up house to ambush officers
Classmates say Cardinal Gibbons teen killed in crash was an 'amazing person'
Sheriff: Man shot Fayetteville cop, tried to run over officers
Wake County elections officials show how your vote is counted
'I could have killed you': Ohio officer confronts 2 boys waving BB gun
Number of dead in Florida from Hurricane Michael doubles to 16
New factory to bring $35.3M to Roxboro
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
K-9 sniffs out roasted pig in checked bag at Atlanta airport
Durham approves scooters, with restrictions
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Mrs. America contestants want apology for alleged racist remarks
More News