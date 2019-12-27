Nationwide age to buy tobacco, vapes officially raised from 18 to 21

A new law raising the age to buy tobacco products went into effect Friday.
Last week, President Donald Trump signed the bill that would raise the legal age to buy cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, vapes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21.
In a statement on its website, the United States Food and Drug Administration said, "It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product - including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes - to anyone under 21."
About a third of states and more than 500 cities and towns across the country had already restricted tobacco sales.
The Tobacco-Free Youth Act, proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Tim Kaine of Virginia, passed as part of a $1.4 trillion spending package.
