Nationwide age to buy tobacco, vapes officially raised from 18 to 21

A new law raising the age to buy tobacco products went into effect Friday.Last week, President Donald Trump signed the bill that would raise the legal age to buy cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, vapes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21.In a statement on its website, the United States Food and Drug Administration said, "It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product - including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes - to anyone under 21."About a third of states and more than 500 cities and towns across the country had already restricted tobacco sales.The Tobacco-Free Youth Act , proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Tim Kaine of Virginia, passed as part of a $1.4 trillion spending package.