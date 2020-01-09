Alcohol-related deaths have more than doubled in the US according to new research

The number of Americans who have died from alcohol-related deaths more than doubled between 1999 and 2017.
Researchers studied one million alcohol-deaths over the span of 18-years.
According to the study published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, the information was based on a review of annual death certificates.
Causes of death include liver disease, overdose from alcohol or alcohol consumption mixed with drugs.
Men died at a higher rate than women. Non-Hispanic American Indians and Alaska-natives are also among the groups with higher risks of alcohol-related deaths but the largest annual increase in deaths was among white women.
Researchers believe the actual number of deaths is an undercount because death certificates often fail to capture the role alcohol plays in a death.
