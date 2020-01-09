Health & Fitness

Alcohol-related deaths have more than doubled in the US according to new research

By
The number of Americans who have died from alcohol-related deaths more than doubled between 1999 and 2017.

Researchers studied one million alcohol-deaths over the span of 18-years.

According to the study published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, the information was based on a review of annual death certificates.

Causes of death include liver disease, overdose from alcohol or alcohol consumption mixed with drugs.

Men died at a higher rate than women. Non-Hispanic American Indians and Alaska-natives are also among the groups with higher risks of alcohol-related deaths but the largest annual increase in deaths was among white women.

Researchers believe the actual number of deaths is an undercount because death certificates often fail to capture the role alcohol plays in a death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstudyresearchalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh woman with Down syndrome trying to open coffee shop finds true love
McDougald Terrace children scared to return home amid CO crisis
Fayetteville pet owners claim same pet sitter left dogs malnourished
McDougald Terrace issues date back to 2017, report shows
Texting 911: Raleigh-Wake dispatchers now receiving pictures, video
NC man accused of forcing wife, stepdaughter into sexual servitude
Protein snack trays, trail mix sold in NC under recall
Show More
Matt Rhule talks about Cam Newton, building a winning team
3rd man sought in Fayetteville Halloween murder arrested, police say
Electric scooters effective but dangerous, study says
1 dead, woman, child injured in Johnston County crash
Former deputy sues Wake County sheriff for 'retaliation'
More TOP STORIES News