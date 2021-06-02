COVID-19 vaccine

All Americans 21+ get free beer once 70% of US adults are partially vaccinated

Moderna seeks full FDA approval for COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS -- Brewing company Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday that it's partnering with the White House to give one free beer to every American 21+ once 70% of U.S. adults are partially vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, a little over 50% of the U.S. adult population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

Once the nation reaches the White House's goal of 70%, the St. Louis-based brewer will give away one free beer, seltzer or non-alcoholic beverage to any American who wants one. Anheuser-Busch brands include Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, Natural Light and Bon Viv hard seltzer.

To get the free beer, adults need to upload a picture of themselves "in their favorite place to grab a beer, whether with friends at their favorite local bar and restaurant or with family in their very own backyard" at MyCooler.com/Beer. No proof of vaccination will be required. The giveaway excludes residents of Alaska, California and Texas.

The company previously announced that it would reward people 21+ who prove they've been vaccinated with a free round of beer.
