Health & Fitness

UK health service to use Amazon Alexa to give medical advice

LONDON -- Alexa will see you now.

Britain's health care service is teaming up with Amazon's digital voice assistant to help answer medical queries with advice from the service's official website.

The British government said Wednesday that the system can help senior citizens, blind people and others who find it hard to access the internet.

Using Amazon's algorithms, Alexa will answer voice questions from users about common maladies such as the flu or chickenpox with information verified by the National Health Service.

Amazon sought to reassure users that their information will be kept confidential and not shared with third parties, adding that voice recordings can be deleted.

Privacy campaigners, however, said they were concerned about the partnership and its implications because Amazon has a worrying track record on handling user data.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessamazonhealth care
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Injured woman found bloodied, screaming on busy Durham street
Gruesome details revealed in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf of Mexico; continues strengthening
A half-blood thunder moon is coming next week
Historical markers disappearing too fast for North Carolina to replace
Driver used case of beer as booster seat for 2-year-old, police say
AT&T to automatically block robocalls for its customers
Show More
Coded message found on jewel at ruins of colonial NC tavern
Explosion levels KFC in Rockingham County
Henderson officer shot while investigating separate shooting
Wake County at risk for severe weather Thursday
Holly Springs man catches blacktip shark off Emerald Isle coast
More TOP STORIES News