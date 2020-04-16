Health & Fitness

Antibody test shows some Wake Co. first responders had COVID-19, didn't know it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- COVID-19 antibody testing of healthcare workers and first responders in Wake County reveals some of them may have been hit by the novel coronavirus and did not know it.

Halo Health, a Raleigh-based mobile physician practice that offers house calls, offered free COVID-19 antibody tests in Cameron Village on Tuesday as a way of giving back to front-line workers.

Halo released the results to ABC11 that reveal 3.2 percent tested positive for antibodies, 25 percent have suspected antibodies and 72 percent do not have antibodies.

Antibody testing can help determine who already has been infected and might have immunity to the coronavirus.

