Coronavirus

'I just miss hugging her': Apex man stuck at home while wife is in ICU with coronavirus

By
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Health officials release new numbers of positive COVID-19 patients every day, and behind every number there is a name and a family praying for recovery.

In Apex, John Bartholomew is stuck at home while his wife, Kathy, is on a ventilator in intensive care after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

"I just miss hugging her," John said. "When they took her to the ER, I didn't even get to say goodbye."

'Never felt that exhausted:' 19-year-old Durham student recovering from coronavirus wants others to take it seriously

Kathy Bartholomew, 62, had not traveled nor had she knowingly been in contact with someone who had COVID-19. In fact, her exposure is a complete mystery to her family.

"Her friend came down with it on Thursday and Kathy came down with it on Friday, so there's a chance her and her friend - both positive - were in the same place at the same time," John said. "But her friend is doing well and no longer has a fever."

According to her husband, Kathy's first symptoms were a cough and fever. She has had some lung issues in the past but nothing major.

SEE ALSO: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

Doctors expect Kathy to be in the ICU for at least another week.

"I think the biggest message is this virus is in Apex, North Carolina. This isn't New York, this isn't New Jersey, this isn't L.A. It's right here in our backyard and everybody needs to understand that until we get the green light, pay attention to what we're being told."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessapexhealthcoronavirushospitalfamily
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Chicagoans stay connected by participating in a light show every night amid COVID-19 social distancing
Macy's to furlough most of its workforce
Salvation Army trailer used to feed hundreds stolen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 'Widespread' transmission in NC: officials
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
What could happen in Wake Co. without physical distancing
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
Some NC parks closed, but visitors going anyway
102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Show More
Smaller cities like New Orleans, Detroit ripe for COVID-19 acceleration
Hundreds of toilet paper rolls spill onto NC highway
Foster a dog, get 3 months of beer from Busch
Dollar General starts discount for first responders, National Guard
Pastor arrested after holding packed church service
More TOP STORIES News