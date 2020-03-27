Coronavirus

Apple launches tools to connect users with COVID-19 guidance from Centers for Disease Control

Apple on Friday launched new tools to connect users with information from health authorities about the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

The company said the tools will ask users "a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one" and will offer "CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider."

The tools' guidance does not replace advice from a doctor, Apple said. They were created in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA.

The tools are available as both an app (named COVID-19 in the App Store) and a website. Apple said users in the United States can also ask Siri "How do I know if I have coronavirus?" to access additional information.

It does not require users to sign-in, and Apple said user responses will not be sent to Apple or to "any government organization."

