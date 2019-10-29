health

Apples sold in NC being recalled due to listeria

A county health department in Illinois says a Michigan company voluntarily is recalling nearly 2,300 cases of apples due to potential listeria contamination.

Kane County health officials say Tuesday that North Bay Produce of Traverse City also is recalling two bulk bins of apples.

Recalled varieties include McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious. The recalled apples were shipped Oct. 16-21 to wholesalers, retailers and brokers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

They were sold in plastic bags under Great Lakes and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan brands. They also were sold unbranded in clear plastic bags, white paper tote bags, and individually from retail displays.

Listeria usually causes mild illness but can be dangerous to pregnant women or people with weak immune systems.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealth
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Skincare made from your own blood?!
Police say smokable hemp complicates their job, ban passed
WeWork phone booths removed from Raleigh location
Communities affected by GenX demand transparency, action
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another fatal shooting in Durham makes 6 shot in 16 hours
New device? Don't fall for this activation scam
Rent in Raleigh and Durham rising at a faster rate than US
Wake County man accused of peeping into Holly Springs bedroom
First-look at Cary's new multi-million dollar regional library
'Disappointed': Smokable hemp farmers react after ban passes
School warns parents of possible financial aid scam
Show More
Customer threatens to give Durham store employee HIV
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
Fayetteville continues homeless center plans without county support
Raleigh event offers many free services for veterans
Grandpa charged after toddler's fatal fall from cruise ship
More TOP STORIES News