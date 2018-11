Are you eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid?

If you qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, then a Dual Special Needs Plan (DSNP) could be right for you. These plans have many added benefits, usually with no additional cost, including:- Dental care, such as exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, crowns, and extractions- Credits to purchase approved over-the-counter products such as vitamins and first-aid supplies- Hearing exams and access to hearing aids at a reduced cost- An annual eye exam and a credit for eyewear- Transportation to health care visits and the pharmacyIf you qualify, you can enroll in a Dual Special Needs Plan any time of the year. For more information, visit UHCCP.com/NC or call 1-855-799-3199 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week, TTY 711).