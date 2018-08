Fans on social media send their well wishes to Aretha Franklin



Sending love and positive thoughts to the Queen of Soul and her loved ones ❤ #ArethaFranklin — Owen Coogan (@owencoogan01) August 13, 2018

Say a prayer and spare a kind thought for the great Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin as she's said to be gravely ill and surrounded by friends and family in these trying moments of her life. #GetwellSoon #ArethaFranklin #Queen 🙏🙏♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/O2jfidegM3 — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) August 13, 2018

"Being a singer is a natural gift. It means I'm using to the highest degree possible the gift that God gave me to use. I'm happy with that." - Aretha Franklin #QueenOfSoul #PrayForAretha pic.twitter.com/7vaEQDNN3n — 👤 (@AntioneLancelin) August 13, 2018

Can you imagine a world without Aretha Franklin in it? pic.twitter.com/tSVyftdRYF — Leslie Molson (@lesliemolson) August 13, 2018

The family of Aretha Franklin is asking for prayers and privacy because the legendary singer is reportedly gravely ill.The 76-year-old is in Detroit surrounded by loved ones and friends, according to a report by entertainment writer Roger Friedman of Showbiz411 Franklin has been battling numerous health problems over the years and had to cancel concerts last summer due to doctor's orders.Her last performance was last November at the Elton John Aids Foundation in New York.