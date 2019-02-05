HEALTH & FITNESS

Artificial sweeteners: Which one is the safest to use

EMBED </>More Videos

Heard that artificial sweeteners used to sweeten your coffee are bad? Well, one doctor says that might not be the case.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The morning team at ABC11 does it every morning: drink their coffee while debating about the best way to sweeten it.

One thing they could never decide is if sugar or artificial sweeteners are bad for you.

So, they brought in Dr. Sarah Ash, a professor of nutrition at NC State University, to help.

"There are people out there that want you to believe everything out there is dangerous," she explained. "Everything is going to kill you, and get you all worried and excited and upset."

Back in the 1980s, saccharine was banned for causing bladder tumors in lab rats.

However, the study was then debunked, lifting the ban.

"The studies turned out to be really flawed because they gave laboratory animals the equivalent of 800 cans of diet coke a day which wasn't very realistic," she said.

Similar claims have been made about aspartame, like Nutra Sweet and Equal, and sucralose, like Splenda.

Dr. Ash said a lot of research has been done on artificial sweeteners, and while it can be hard to isolate the effects of any one product, there has never been any good evidence that proves any of them are hazardous when consumed in moderate amounts.

A New York Times article published in January 2019 said the same: researchers claim artificial sweeteners may not help you, but there's no proof they hurt you either.

Even Stevia, which has been praised for being plant-based, isn't so innocent.

"Stevia, because it's natural (it) hasn't been studied as rigorously as saccharine. Somehow we define chemicals as being bad. So, I think there's also that mindset that, 'oh, it's natural, I don't have to worry about it.'"

So, should you switch up your sweetening routine?

"What I always try to tell people is, 'If you think Nutra Sweet or aspartame gives you headaches makes you feel bad, then don't use it," Ash said.

She said as long as a person maintains a balanced diet, two packets of artificial sweetener won't hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthfoodstudybuzzworthycoffeeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
5 cases of whooping cough reported at Moore County schools
New study reveals connection between cancer, obesity in younger ages
Go Red: Why so many people chose to wear red today
40 percent of kids use too much toothpaste, CDC study finds
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man killed in crash near Carolina Pines Community Center
'It was extremely reckless:' Raleigh resident recounts Fyre Festival experience
5 cases of whooping cough reported at Moore County schools
Driving records are wrong or outdated for thousands; NC DMV explains why
Traffic apps save time but residential roads now becoming popular routes
New report finds fewer teachers leaving North Carolina classrooms
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
Raleigh man accused of child abuse; could face up to 17 years if convicted
Show More
Boyfriend arrested after Harnett County woman found dead in home
Vicious dog attack leads to unlikely friendship between hero and survivor
Man threatens to kill woman in grocery store bathroom, police say
New charges for paver banned from operating in NC
New study reveals connection between cancer, obesity in younger ages
More News