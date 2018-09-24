HEALTH & FITNESS

Asthma warning for victims of Hurricane Florence flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

Healthcare workers warn of asthma risk for Florence survivors.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Healthcare workers are warning victims of Hurricane Florence that they could encounter health problems during the cleanup.

Fifty local, state and national groups came together in Raleigh to help hurricane victims avoid those risks.

The meeting launched a three-day event featuring Healthy Hoops, a health program targeting asthma, one of the many potential health risks associated with surviving a flood.

Don't play in the floodwater, health director warns
Cumberland County's health director warns that the floodwater is toxic enough to send those who touch it to the emergency room.


The American Lung Association reports in the aftermath of flooding people can experience serious respiratory problems including wheezing, coughing and, in some cases, asthma attacks.

"Through the vehicle of basketball they're going to get some best practices about how to manage their asthma both in terms of using an inhaler but also with some of the health," said Eric Guckian CEO and President of United Way of the Greater Triangle. "Some of the things that may be in their house that they need to avoid like household products and mold and things like that."

Participants in the Healthy Hoops program will learn best practices for cleaning up after a flood to avoid health risks.

Healthy Hoops was launched in 2002 to address increased asthma diagnoses among children and a spike in asthma-related emergency room visits.

AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other healthcare solutions for people in need, is organizing Healthy Hoops at the following locations:

This is the schedule for the three-day program:

Sept. 26th - Elizabeth City (Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle, 320 N. Road St.)

Sept. 27th - Charlotte (Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 940 Marsh Road)

Sept. 28th - Raleigh - (Boys & Girls Club of Wake County, 701 Raleigh Blvd.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthasthmahurricane florenceRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials say there may be sewage in Florence floodwaters
Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Travelers to Texas warned of measles exposure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 found dead in Johnston County home, sheriff says
Girl, 3, struck and killed in driveway of Johnston County home
Wake County school board member dies after brief illness
To the relief of many, I-40 reopens throughout NC after Florence flooding
I-Team: 185,000 insurance claims filed after Florence - with many more to come
Woman killed, two men injured in Rocky Mount bingo parlor robbery
Businesses in Kinston begin cleaning up after Hurricane Florence
Moore County teen dies after collapsing at Charlotte cross country meet
Show More
Western NC woman survives bear attack
Durham police investigate shooting death of NCCU student
Gastonia 6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father
Many Lumberton residents still waiting on floodwaters to recede
What you need to know to apply for assistance from FEMA
More News