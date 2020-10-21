Coronavirus

At least 50 COVID-19 cases tied to event at NC church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Health officials in a North Carolina county said Tuesday evening they are investigating at least 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to an event at a church, according to local media.

Mecklenburg County urged all people who attended convocation events at the United House of Prayer for All People on Oct. 10 and 11 to get tested, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday. At the time, the county linked at least nine cases of COVID-19 to the weekend event.

Mecklenburg County Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington said the number has nearly tripled. Washington says the church made an effort to ensure masks were worn and that those attending practiced social distancing, but he said people didn't always comply.

The news of the 50 confirmed cases was revealed during a Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday evening, WBTV said. A spokeswoman for Mecklenburg County Public Health couldn't be reached for additional comment on Tuesday.

Washington said in a statement that church planners made "significant efforts to ensure mask-wearing and social distancing among the hundreds of attendees." But he said attendees didn't always comply with the recommendations. There were both indoor and outdoor events.
