Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Australia to offer parents free child care during pandemic

SYDNEY -- Australia's government will offer parents free child care from next week in a bid to keep 13,000 child care centers open during the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent workers staying home to look after children.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday one million families would benefit from the subsidies expected to cost 1.6 billion Australian dollars ($973 million) over three months.

Parents are increasingly keeping children home from schools and child care centers due to the risk of COVID-19 and several child care centers have closed their doors due to dwindling revenue.

How to make face masks from materials found at home
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.


The government insists that the children remain safer in schools than they are outside, despite some experts disagreeing. Morrison does not want parents forced to give up jobs to care for children.

Morrison told reporters: "If you have a job in this economy, it's an essential job."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessparentingaustraliacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldchild care
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
DPS to end meal distribution after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Inmates organize protest at Goldsboro prison after 2 test positive for COVID-19
LATEST: 247 COVID-19 cases reported in Wake County
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 247 COVID-19 cases reported in Wake County
DONATE HERE: ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive
Cooper: We haven't reached our peak but we'll 'get through this'
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
NC background checks for gun sales surge since March 1
Your workers rights under the COVID-19 pandemic
Why vaping and smoking do not mix with COVID-19
Show More
Family visit becomes month-long isolation due to COVID-19
4 flu deaths reported in NC last week
Raleigh's NoRa Cafe offers free coffee for neighborhoods, good cause
Nurse says she worked for 7 days while infected with COVID-19
Edgecombe County man arrested for throwing large party
More TOP STORIES News