Bacterial meningitis case confirmed at Methodist University, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a health advisory issued during the weekend, a case of bacterial meningitis has been confirmed in a member of the Methodist University community.
Health officials said Monday that the patient has meningococcal meningitis and is in the hospital.
The university issued a campus-wide notification Saturday night about the possibility of a diagnosis and precautions being taken.
People who may have been exposed have been contacted and administered antibiotics.
Meningitis is an inflammation of the covering of the brain and spinal cord.
Symptoms may include sudden onset of fever, severe headache, rash, stiff neck, stomach pain, nausea or vomiting.
Bacterial meningitis can be spread to other people by direct contact with oral secretions (saliva) through activities such as kissing, or by sharing items such as eating utensils, foods, beverage bottles or cigarettes.
Preventive antibiotic treatment is only recommended for individuals who might have had contact with the ill person's saliva.
Any members of the Methodist University campus community with questions or concerns should call Student Health Services at (910) 630-7164.
Other residents may call the Department of Public Health at (910) 433-3645 or (910) 433-3655.
Officials said the best way to protect against bacterial meningitis illnesses is to be vaccinated.
If you have questions about immunizations, contact your primary care provider or the Cumberland County Health Department at (910) 433-3600.
