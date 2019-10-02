Health & Fitness

Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, reveals he's a breast cancer survivor

Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, revealed he is a breast cancer survivor.

Knowles, 67, told Good Morning America Wednesday he went to the doctor two months ago when he kept noticing a dot of blood appear on his shirts.

The music executive said he had a mammogram and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

He told Michael Strahan during the interview he has the BRCA2 gene mutation which also predisposes him to melanoma, prostate cancer and pancreatic cancer.

"I have to be very much aware and conscious, and do all of the early detection. Constant mammograms, constant prostate exams, constant MRIs for the rest of my life," said Knowles.

Knowles said he's now urging men to be more aware of breast cancer and get tested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbreast cancercelebritybeyoncebreastcancercancergood morning americamammogram
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Warrants: Teacher saw signs of abuse before boy found dead in home
NC State professor suspended for calling women 'useless' in lecture
Middle Creek football players sickened by contaminated water
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
2nd petition calls for changes to 'dangerous' intersection at Cary school
96-degree temp shatters Oct. 2 record at RDU
Dash cam captures thief's stunned face mid-burglary
Show More
Fayetteville Police investigate suspicious death near cemetery
'Going to kill everyone': Driver runs over 2 in Fayetteville lot
At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Ex-NAACP leader 'deeply sorry' but denies sexual assault
Garner escapee captured weeks after leaving work release job
More TOP STORIES News