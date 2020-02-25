health

Big breakfast, small dinner burns more calories, study says

By
If you're a morning person who loves a short stack of pancakes with bacon and eggs, a news study suggests you're on the right track.

New research reveals enjoying a big breakfast actually helps you to burn more calories throughout the day.

The research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism studied a group of healthy young men with a normal body mass index.

It found the number of calories burned was much higher when they ate a bigger breakfast and smaller dinner.

Test results showed they burned more than twice as many calories than those who ate a small breakfast and a large dinner.

The scientists concluded that the amount of energy it takes digest a meal was higher in the morning than at night. Researchers add, those who are looking to lose weight must also watch what they eat and not just when they eat.
