Blood drive happening at Morgan Street Food Hall

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- You could give the gift of life and receive a gift of delicious food.

Morgan Street Food Hall is hosting an Octoberfest-themed blood drive Friday from 4-8 p.m. Participants will receive a gift card that can be used at the food hall!

If you're interested, make an appointment here.

All donations go to hospitals in the Triangle.

