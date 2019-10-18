Blood drive happening at Morgan Street Food Hall

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- You could give the gift of life and receive a gift of delicious food.
Morgan Street Food Hall is hosting an Octoberfest-themed blood drive Friday from 4-8 p.m. Participants will receive a gift card that can be used at the food hall!
If you're interested, make an appointment here.
All donations go to hospitals in the Triangle.
