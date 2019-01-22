Blood pressure medication recalled for containing cancer-causing substance

Eight lots of a certain blood pressure medication have been recalled.
That's after testing showed it contained trace amounts of a cancer-causing material.
Prinston Pharmaceuticals announced one lot of Irbesartan tablets and seven lots of Irbesartan HCTZ tablets are affected.
The company said the medication contained unacceptable levels of NDEA, a likely carcinogen.
The ingredients were manufactured by a pharmaceuticals company in China.
Since July, the factory has been linked to several recalls of regularly-prescribed blood pressure drugs.
