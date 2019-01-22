RECALL

Blood pressure medication recalled for containing cancer-causing substance

EMBED </>More Videos

Another blood pressure medication is being recalled after it was discovered the medication contained unacceptable levels of a cancer-causing substance.

Eight lots of a certain blood pressure medication have been recalled.

That's after testing showed it contained trace amounts of a cancer-causing material.

Prinston Pharmaceuticals announced one lot of Irbesartan tablets and seven lots of Irbesartan HCTZ tablets are affected.

RELATED: Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns

The company said the medication contained unacceptable levels of NDEA, a likely carcinogen.

The ingredients were manufactured by a pharmaceuticals company in China.

Since July, the factory has been linked to several recalls of regularly-prescribed blood pressure drugs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthproduct recallsrecallblood pressurecancer
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
RXBar recalls protein bars that may contain peanuts
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
More recall
HEALTH & FITNESS
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
World's oldest man dies at 113
Poor sleep linked to dangerous plaque buildup in arteries
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Raleigh construction site accident
Durham police seeking 2 people for questioning in school bus shooting
Police union to hold fundraiser for Officer Ainsworth and family
UNC Board of Trustees meets again Tuesday amid Chancellor's departure
'KKK wants you:' Klan flyers show up in Asheville on MLK Jr. Day
Supreme Court sides with Trump, allows transgender restrictions in military
It's below freezing. Why isn't there frost on my car
Mark Harris falls ill on eve of 9th District election fraud court case
Show More
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
KFC launches gravy-scented candle and 'frying chicken' audio
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Exclusive: Cary man stuck on tarmac in Canada for 19 hours speaks about ordeal
Chris Brown, 2 others detained in Paris after rape complaint
More News