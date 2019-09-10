Bob's Buddies hosting first fashion show raising money for pediatric brain tumor research

RALEIGH - (WTVD) -- Bob's Buddies is putting on its first-ever Fall Fashion Show at the Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh on Friday, September 13 from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM.
The fashion show will feature local celebrities and buddies showing off the latest fall fashions from Dillards. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation research programs.
"Bob is a twelve-year brain cancer survivor now and that's when we started Bob's Buddies," explained Lu Dumas, Bob's wife and co-founder of Bob's Buddies.
Bob Dumas, a 27-year morning show host for G105, recently left the show but says Bob's Buddies will continue with its mission.
"It's very grassroots and it's local and we've raised nearly two million in the twelve years, but, we have to keep going," Lu said.
Bob would not be alive today had it not been for research, so we wholeheartedly believe in raising money for research.
One hundred percent goes to it not one dime is spent on anything else except research," she added.
Tickets for the Fall Fashion Show are $35. For more information click here.
