Coronavirus: Americans drinking more alcohol than usual during COVID-19 pandemic, report says

Fighting coronavirus with Corona - or other forms of alcohol? Looks that way. Nielsen reports sales of booze in the U.S. rose 55% in the week ending March 21.

Among the biggest categories chosen by those trying to boost their spirits were spirits - with tequila, gin and pre-mixed cocktails leading the way. Sales in those categories jumped 75% compared to the same period last year.

Wine sales are up 66% and beer sales foamed up 42%. And it appears people are getting alcohol while practicing social distancing; Nielsen says online alcohol sales are up 243%.
