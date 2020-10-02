Health & Fitness

Break stuff, feel better: Military spouses open 'rage room' in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two military spouses and HBCU graduates are opening a business considered an expressive form of therapy. Wreck and Release is a therapeutic experience that came to the owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of people are angry. They are angry for different reasons. They don't like the climate of what's going on politically and financially, corona, school, teaching. They are looking for an outlet," Ch-Hara Pearson said.

Inside, there is the Aggie Room named after Sparkle Bass' alma mater of North Carolina A&T State University, the Eagle Room, which is named after Pearson's alma mater, North Carolina Central University, the Bronco Room and Black Room. Customers can choose a sledgehammer or bat to relieve their stress.

The items that bear the brunt of those stress-relieving tools of destruction are donated by people.

"We have all type of breakable goods. So, televisions, anything that's glass, furniture, pictures and windowpane," Bass said.

Each client is given two pairs of protective gloves, a face mask, goggles, hard hat and hazard suit. Both owners are big on mental health. They told ABC11 that the community needs this more than ever.

"We were right across from Fayetteville State University. It's right in the heart of Fayetteville," Pearson said. "We wanted to make sure our packages were affordable. No matter what your socio-economic status is, this a place you can come to."
