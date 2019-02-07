How does someone who's training for the Olympics use Pilates to help?
ABC11's Bridget Condon tapped a former Alabama wide receiver to find out.
She and Tre Dunn tried it out at Pulse Pilates in North Raleigh.
Pilates is a way to stretch out muscles and elongate your body.
Pulse offers a wide variety of classes from High-Intensity Jump board and Power Pilates to relaxing candlelight and everything in between.
Pulse trains everyone from Miss North Carolina, the Carolina Ballet to seniors in their 80s.
Pilates is great for everyone and every "body".
Watch the workout in the video above.
