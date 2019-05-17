Health & Fitness

9-year-old Burlington girl whose puppy was stolen dies after battle with brain cancer

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 9-year-old Burlington girl, who made headlines when her puppy was stolen, died Wednesday.

Family members told WGHP that Dakaia Gray was diagnosed with glioma and said she had 3-6 months to live. She died exactly two years after her first brain surgery.

In August 2018, someone broke through a window in Gray's home and made off with her puppy, Bella.

When people heard Gray's story, they stepped up. Viewers touched by Gray's story offered to get her a new puppy free of charge.

Weeks after Bella was stolen, Gray welcomed Bailey into her home.

"She's going through a lot," Dakaia's mother Shala Browning said to ABC11 in August 2018. "She started radiation yesterday so it's nice to come home and have a cute little face to play with."

