9-year-old Burlington girl whose puppy was stolen dies after battle with brain cancer

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 9-year-old Burlington girl, who made headlines when her puppy was stolen, died Wednesday.
Family members told WGHP that Dakaia Gray was diagnosed with glioma and said she had 3-6 months to live. She died exactly two years after her first brain surgery.
In August 2018, someone broke through a window in Gray's home and made off with her puppy, Bella.
When people heard Gray's story, they stepped up. Viewers touched by Gray's story offered to get her a new puppy free of charge.
Weeks after Bella was stolen, Gray welcomed Bailey into her home.
"She's going through a lot," Dakaia's mother Shala Browning said to ABC11 in August 2018. "She started radiation yesterday so it's nice to come home and have a cute little face to play with."
