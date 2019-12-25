health

4 cups of coffee per day could reduce weight gain, study says

Worried about packing on the pounds this holiday season?

Researchers say coffee may do the trick when it comes to staying trim.

Findings from a new study suggest drinking four cups of coffee a day could reduce weight gain from a diet high in fat and sugar.

Scientists at the University of Illinois found rats that consumed caffeine gained 16 percent less weight and accumulated 22 percent less fat than those with no caffeine intake.

The results don't mean you should skip eating a healthy diet or overdo it on the caffeine. Experts say it's still important to maintain a balanced diet.
