Caregivers Corner: The cost of caregiving

It is fairly often that we see reports out there about how much it costs to raise a child from birth through college and those numbers are quite startling. However, there is another expense that hits almost three-quarters of all adults in the US: caring for an elder. Just when you find yourself finally finished with paying for braces, a teenager's car insurance, and college, you feel that instant "raise" in your paycheck and the sense of relief that comes right along with it. But then, you are hit with what is a seemingly unforeseen expense, paying for the ongoing care of an aging loved one.

If you are caregiving for a loved one and would like to get connected with others in our community who are walking the same path join ABC11's Caregivers Corner moderated by Nicole Clagett. The group has 1000 people supporting one another and sharing wonderful information and resources daily.

