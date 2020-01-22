Caregivers Corner: How am I supposed to do this alone? You're not

Suddenly caregiving, or perhaps in the throws of this for months or years now and you are wondering to yourself, how am I supposed to do this alone?
The short answer is, you're not.
There are many resources available in the community to help you care for your loved one at home.
In this episode we explore: homecare, home health, adult daycare, palliatve care, and hospice care.
If you are caregiving for a loved one and would like to get connected with others in our community who are walking the same path join ABC11's Caregivers Corner on Facebook moderated by Nicole Clagett. The group has 1000 people supporting one another and sharing wonderful information and resources daily.
More helpful tips can be found on ABC11's Caregivers Corner section.
