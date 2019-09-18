CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many assisted living facilities and nursing homes have separate living quarters that specialize in what is commonly known as "memory care."
With the increasing incidence of individuals in a long-term care setting having a dementia diagnosis (1 out of 2 people over the age of 85), many long-term care communities have specialized in providing care for these individuals' unique needs. Memory care units have a higher staffing ratios and very specialized activities for the residents to participate in to improve their quality of life.
Many of these activities focus on adapting interests of the past to ability levels of the present. Most long-term care communities that have memory care units keep the residents secure in the community, thus decreasing the risk of them wandering away. This is typically accomplished by having all exit doors specially coded so residents cannot exit unless accompanied by a staff or family member who has the code.
Many memory care communities offer special sections sometimes known as "neighborhoods," as in the case of the accompanying video, specifically designed for people living with Alzheimer's, dementia, and other forms of memory loss.
When touring memory care communities, you should find the areas where the residents live to be calm, secure and designed so resident rooms are located near living and dining areas, promoting easy navigation and social interaction.
If you are caregiving for a loved one and would like to get connected with others in our community that are walking the same path join ABC11's Caregivers Corner moderated by Nicole Clagett. The group has over 800 people supporting one another and sharing wonderful information and resources daily.
More helpful tips can be found on ABC11's Caregivers Corner section.
So your loved one needs memory care? Here's what can you expect in a memory care community
CAREGIVERS CORNER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More