Lake at Bond Park no longer has toxic blue-green algae blooms, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Lake at Bond Park in Cary tested positive for cyanobacteria in May but officials said there are no current blooms of blue-green algae.
The cyanobacteria found in the blue-green algae is toxic -- dogs and children are most susceptible.
Last week, three North Carolina dogs died after playing around in a neighborhood pond containing blue-green algae.
Cyanobacteria multiplies and blooms when water is warm, stagnant and filled with nutrients from fertilizer runoff or septic tank overflows.
Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, difficulty breathing and seizures.
According to the NCDWR Algal Bloom Map, the lake in Bond Park tested positive for cyanobacterial bloom on May 27.
Park officials said the situation has since been corrected and there are no algae blooms in the lake.
The officials went on to say pets are not allowed in the water at Bond Park at any time.
