Cary Publix employees pay tribute to co-worker who died of flu

Mark Spoto worked at the Cary Publix since its 2016 opening and was well-liked by colleagues and customers alike.

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Wake County health officials said two people died this week from the flu.

One of the victims worked at a Publix grocery store and his co-workers are honoring his life.

Flowers and a small memorial are laid out inside the store. According to a framed note, customer service associate Mark Spoto passed away last Friday from flu complications.

Customers have been sending their condolences and sharing memories in a book. One person wrote that Spoto was always pleasant and professional.

Shopper Erika Ressler said she also left a message.

"He was just so welcoming when you would come into the store and he was so helpful and then when you would leave the store, you would feel the exact same. His smile was contagious," Ressler said.

Spoto had worked at the Mill Pond Village store since the day it opened in 2016.



Customers said they're not surprised at a tribute from the Publix family.

"They're just very courteous and very kind and they care about their people," said Cary resident Bill Norton.

Spoto's funeral will be held in his native Florida.
