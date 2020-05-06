Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in New York

NEW YORK (WTVD) -- A Cary mental health professional is on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 in New York.
Mary Affee, a licensed clinical social worker, is sharing with ABC11 the mental health services she's providing to those working in the hospitals.
"We weren't meant to physiologically hear this, be exposed to this, textbooks don't prepare you for these kind of things," Affee said. "They're sharing their fear, but their resilience to come in. The stories are real; they are heavy to carry sometimes for sure."
Affee was born and raised in New York, but now calls Cary her home and has several offices here. When asked to help in the Big Apple, she didn't hesitate.
"It's the least I could do to give back to the nurses, staff, and just hospital in general," Affee said. "They want to share their death stories but also the victories and good stuff."
She said some days are tougher than others, but the community support has been overwhelming.
"It's a beautiful environment to work in," Affee said. "I think people see the hospital, and they're terrified, but if you can see the resilience, the happiness, the pride that comes with the medical staff."
Affee said the compassion and love are so uplifting, and though it is a difficult experience in New York, it has also been an amazing experience that she'd do again, if asked.
She is expected to be back home in the Triangle this weekend.
