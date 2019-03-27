Health & Fitness

Cases of donated water found in old Flint school

Numerous cases of bottled water have been discovered inside a former school in Flint, Michigan.

The Flint Journal reports the water was found by two people who were inside an old school next to the former St. Agnes Church.

Jimmy Cowell shared his video with the newspaper. He says he was "dumbfounded" to see water mixed with debris in the building.

Flint residents received free water from many sources after their water system was contaminated by lead in 2014 and 2015. Roberto Torres recalls delivering and unloading water at the church from donors in Grand Rapids.

Torres says he's not sure if water found in the old school was part of his 2016 delivery. He says many families were taking water home that same day.

Flint's water quality has improved, although residents still are advised to run tap water through a filter.
