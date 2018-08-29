Cat with rabies bites two children and dog in Raleigh

Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.



Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.



Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.



Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.



If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.



If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.

Wake County Animal Control is asking Raleigh residents to be wary after a cat -- that bit two children and a dog -- tested positive for rabies.On Aug. 28, an animal control officer responded to a call involving an aggressive cat in the 2300 block of Fox Ridge Manor Road.The father of the children told ABC11 that the cat attacked his 7-year-old daughter. Then, when her 8-year-old brother stepped in to help, the cat bit him on the face.The animal was secured and tested positive for rabies.The rabies vaccination of the dog that came into contact with the cat had lapsed. In those circumstances, state law requires that animals be quarantined in an approved facility or be destroyed.As always, observations of unusual behavior or other concerns about animals in Raleigh should be reported immediately by calling 919-831-6311.Wake County health officials provide the following general tips to help minimize rabies risks: