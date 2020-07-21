Health & Fitness

CDC investigating outbreak of 125 Salmonella infections in 15 states, including North Carolina

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several states are investigating a rapidly growing outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections.

A source of the infections has not yet been identified.

What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms

The outbreak was first identified on July 10 with 13 reports from three states. Over the next 10 days, the outbreak grew to a total of 125 from 15 states.

There have been three related infections reported in North Carolina.

Twenty-four people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Fayetteville doctor warns long-term effects of COVID-19 could lead to dialysis, chronic cardiac and brain problems

A specific food, grocery store or restaurant chain has not been identified as the source of the outbreak.

Health officials are interviewing the infected people to ask them about foods they ate in the week before they got sick and any other exposures as they work to identify the source of the illnesses.

American Cancer Society releases latest guidelines regarding HPV vaccine effectiveness

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and most people recover without treatment.
