CDC report: More than 200 cases of intestinal illness linked to Del Monte vegetable trays

A recall was issued in June for three different sizes of Del Monte vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and dill dip. (U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

As of this week, 212 people have contracted cyclosporiasis after reportedly consuming Del Monte vegetable trays, the Centers for Disease Control announced.

Seven people were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported. Those who were sickened bought the vegetables in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Two cases were from vegetables bought in another state but consumed in Michigan. Recalls were issued in June for those four states as well as Illinois and Indiana.

Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness, can lead to diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Other symptoms may include vomiting, body aches, headache, fever and other flu-like symptoms.

If you have eaten the recalled product and have diaharra for longer than three days, you should contact your health provider, the FDA reports.

Washing or cleaning the food may not be enough to get rid of the pathogen, according to the FDA. The agency recommends throwing out all recalled products.

The recall affected three different sizes of vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and dill dip. Their "best if used by" dates were June 17, 2018 and their respective UPC codes were:

7 1752472715 2 (6 oz. Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable tray)
7 1752472518 9 (12 oz. Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable tray)
7 1752478604 3 (28 oz. Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable tray)
