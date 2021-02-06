Cape Fear Valley credits ABC11 with uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10315415" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While most COVID-19 vaccination clinics require you to register online, this particular clinic accepts walk-ins only.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cape Fear Valley Health has vaccinated nearly 1,200 people over the course of two days. Now, health officials with the hospital are crediting ABC11 with boosting those numbers."I would have called somebody and got over here and got it. Got on the bus or something," said Ella Brown.Once Ms. Ella Brown heard on the news this morning that a vaccination clinic opened near her home nothing could stand in the way. Not even the fact that she doesn't own a car. She immediately thought of her cousin Helen."I called her and asked if she'd bring me over here. She said sure I'll take you," said Brown.It's day two inside the vaccination clinic at E.E. Smith High School.Health officials intentionally targeted this site as it is located in a historically African-American community.As for unused doses, the president of Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital Dr. Roxie Wells said, "We don't want to take vaccines today and put them in the freezer and not use them. We want to get them in arms. We will vaccinate as many as we can today. If not, we will take them back to the health center and vaccinate from there."She says, so far, the plan is to continue with more outreach efforts by targeting underserved communities.In the meantime, Brown says officials made getting vaccinated easy. There was no wait and it helped that the nurse made her feel comfortable."I couldn't believe I got it that quick," said Brown. "I said you through? She said yes ma'am. Normally I don't like to get shots. so....thank you!"