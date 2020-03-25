Charlotte Motor Speedway becomes first pro sports venue to host COVID-19 testing

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular race track known to host NASCAR events is being used in the battle against COVID-19.
WSOC reports Charlotte Motor Speedway is the first professional sports venue to become a coronavirus testing site.
Patients can pull up to the zMax Dragway in their vehicle and can get tested by Atrium Health employees.
"You just drive up," said Katie Passaretti, MD, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for Atrium Health. "You get a swab in the back of your nose and you drive on out. You have privacy. You don't have to sit in a waiting room."
Patients have to have a referral from a doctor and schedule an appointment to get tested.
