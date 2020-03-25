Coronavirus

Charlotte Motor Speedway becomes first pro sports venue to host COVID-19 testing

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular race track known to host NASCAR events is being used in the battle against COVID-19.

WSOC reports Charlotte Motor Speedway is the first professional sports venue to become a coronavirus testing site.

Patients can pull up to the zMax Dragway in their vehicle and can get tested by Atrium Health employees.

RELATED | North Carolina startup gets approval for COVID-19 test that works in 15 minutes

"You just drive up," said Katie Passaretti, MD, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for Atrium Health. "You get a swab in the back of your nose and you drive on out. You have privacy. You don't have to sit in a waiting room."

Patients have to have a referral from a doctor and schedule an appointment to get tested.
