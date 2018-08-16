CHICAGO PROUD

Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms

More than 100 moms were the guests of honor at a baby shower held Wednesday at St. Bernard Hospital in the Englewood neighborhood.

Not every new mom can afford all the things they need for a baby, so a Chicago hospital has stepped up.

More than 100 moms were the guests of honor at a baby shower held Wednesday at St. Bernard Hospital in Chicago.

The hospital said it began hosting a "community baby shower" two years ago to help get newborn necessities into the hands of moms who need them most. Most of the participants are single moms, and at least half are teens.

This year, thousands of dollars' worth of car seats, strollers, bath tubs, high chairs, diapers, bottles, cribs and more were purchased and donated by staff.

One nurse, Evelyn Jones, purchased at least half the items out of her own pocket. She said she spends all year looking for sales to collect items for the event.
