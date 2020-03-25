Coronavirus

China hid information about coronavirus, should pay billions, lawsuit alleges

LAS VEGAS -- Five Las Vegas businesses have filed a federal lawsuit through an attorney seeking class-action status for 32 million small businesses to collect what he says could be trillions of dollars in damages from the Chinese government for lost income and profits due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Attorney Robert Eglet alleges China was reckless, negligent and covered up information about the respiratory illness instead of sharing information that might have prevented its spread.

Chinese Embassy officials in the U.S. didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Before the lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, a China foreign ministry spokesman said people should stop making "wrongful remarks that stigmatize China."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Eglet said that instead of sharing information with the world about a new virus for which there was no vaccine or cure, the government of China intimidated doctors, scientists, journalists and lawyers while allowing worldwide spread of COVID-19.

Eglet says the lawsuit could take many years to resolve.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnevadacoronaviruslawsuitclass action lawsuitu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Here's what Durham's stay-at-home order means
COVID-19 LATEST: NC State Treasurer tests positive for COVID-19
$2 trillion virus rescue bill hits late snags in Senate
Meal delivery, recreation and social services affected by COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC State Treasurer tests positive for COVID-19
Here's what Durham's stay-at-home order means
Duke Hospital joins study to test potential COVID-19 treatment
Who gets what from Washington's $2 trillion coronavirus relief package
$2 trillion virus rescue bill hits late snags in Senate
26-year-old Fayetteville Tech student killed in shooting
AccuWeather: Hurricane forecast calls for 'above-normal' activity
Show More
Durham woman feeds more than 100 families during COVID-19 crisis
Nat'l Cathedral finds 5K masks in crypt, donates them to local hospitals
34-year-old's COVID-19 death should be a wake-up call, friend says
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health workers
Walmart adding sneeze guards to help prevent COVID-19 spread
More TOP STORIES News