Chinese hackers attempt to breach UNC epidemiology network for COVID-19 research: NYT report

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC has responded to a New York Times report claiming Chinese intelligence hackers tried to breach the university's network for information on COVID-19 vaccine data.
The New York Times reported the FBI recently warned school officials about the hacking attempts and said the attempts to break into the school's epidemiology department computer network were unsuccessful.
UNC released the following statement from Dennis Schmidt, Assistant Vice Chancellor and Chief Information Security Officer:
"The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, like many research institutions, regularly receives threat alerts from U.S. security agencies. We take information security seriously and are continually enhancing our safeguards according to industry standards and best practices. As part of our commitment to protecting intellectual assets, Carolina has invested in around-the-clock monitoring and threat-hunting services to help guard against advanced persistent threat attacks from state-sponsored organizations.We also have adjusted our posture not just to keep up with best practices of higher education, but to look ahead of them."
