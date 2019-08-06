Health & Fitness

Chipotle, Sweetgreen bowls contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study reveals

A new report is drawing some big concerns about the fiber bowls used at Chipotle and Sweetgreen.

The New Food Economy says the bowls served at Chipotle and Sweetgreen are exposed to chemicals that are linked to cancer.

The New Food Economy says they tested fiber bowls from 14 locations of 8 different New York City restaurants, including Chipotle and Sweetgreen. The study says all of the samples tested contained PFAS also called "Forever Chemicals.

The chemical compound helps the bowls hold hot, wet and greasy food. But the Environmental Protection Agency says those compounds do not break down in the human body, and they can accumulate over time.

This also means the bowls are not truly compostable, the report says. As the bowls break down, the chemicals seep into the soil leading to toxic compost.
