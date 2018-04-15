HEALTH & FITNESS

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD

EMBED </>More Videos

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a progressive disease that makes it difficult to breathe. (Shutterstock)

The Bush family announced Sunday that former First Lady Barbara Bush has decided not to seek further medical treatment as she battles COPD and congestive heart failure.

COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a progressive disease that makes it difficult to breathe, according to the National Institute of Health. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, increased mucus production and chest tightness.

The slowly developing disease impacts how the lungs interact with air flowing through them, reducing the amount of oxygen that the lungs can absorb and the amount of CO2 that they can rid themselves of.

Many people do not realize they have COPD until the disease has progressed to its later stages, according to the American Lung Association. The associated shortness of breath is often dismissed as simply a sign of aging.

Three-fourths of those with COPD are smokers, according to NIH, although those who have had long-term exposure to irritants like pollution and chemical fumes can also develop the disease. It can also be caused by a rare genetic condition. Many (but not all) COPD patients have both emphysema and chronic bronchitis, though one is usually worse than the other.

COPD is among the leading causes of death the United States. There are 16 million people in the United States who have been diagnosed with COPD, according to the NIH.

While there are ways to slow the disease's progress, there is no known cure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthAmerican Lung Associationbarbara bushscience
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News