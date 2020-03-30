Coronavirus

Cigna, Humana waiving payments for coronavirus treatment amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that two health insurers are waiving patient payments for coronavirus treatment.

Both Cigna and Humana won't require many of their customers to make copayments or other forms of cost-sharing for COVID-19 care. Health care providers would be reimbursed at the insurers' in-network rates or Medicare rates.

Cigna said the waived payments would begin Monday and continue through May 31.

The moves could save those patients thousands of dollars, depending on their coverage and how much health care they've used so far this year, for treatment for the coronavirus. They come after Aetna last week announced payment waivers for patients for hospital stays tied to the coronavirus.

