Class-action lawsuit filed against Raleigh Radiology Blue Ridge for mammography services

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Wake County against Raleigh Radiology Blue Ridge concerning its mammography services.
RELATED: Raleigh Radiology Blue Ridge suspends mammography services
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a Wake County resident and other patients who got mammograms at the Raleigh Radiology location on Blue Ridge Road between Nov. 7, 2017 and Nov. 6, 2019.
The practice lost its accreditation due to the technical quality of mammography images. This comes after reviews by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and American College of Radiology (ACR).
The Paynter Law Firm, which is representing the clients, said patients were sent a letter telling them to contact their health care providers and informing them they may need to have mammograms reviewed or repeated.
The lawsuit said patients should get their money back for screenings and costs associated with re-reviews or repeats of mammograms.
"They have not offered to compensate patients for the breast cancer detection services that they paid for that were obviously deficient," said Stuart Paynter, who owns the law firm.
ABC11 reached out to Raleigh Radiology about the lawsuit Monday and Tuesday and hasn't heard back. But the practice did previously post a video on their website explaining their suspension.
"The majority of the cases reviewed were acceptable to the ACR," said Dr. Laura Thomas, of Raleigh Radiology. "And neither the ACR nor the FDA has indicated that any visible cancer or disease on any image was overlooked."
Raleigh Radiology has not told ABC11 how many patients got mammograms during the time in question.
Paynter said he also hasn't been given the number but that there could be hundreds, if not thousands of women.
"This is class action litigation so if the court certifies the class, the lawsuit would cover everyone who had a mammogram during that period of time," Paynter said.
The mammogram suspension only impacts the Raleigh Radiology office on Blue Ridge Road.
More info:
https://www.paynterlaw.com/
https://www.raleighrad.com/update-on-mammography-services-at-raleigh-radiology-blue-ridge/
Class-action lawsuit filed against Raleigh Radiology Blue Ridge for mammography services
HEALTH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News