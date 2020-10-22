Clayton firefighter returns home after months-long rehab from COVID-19

Engineer Steve Benson was one of six firefighters within Clayton Fire Department hospitalized with the coronavirus in August. On Wednesday, Benson returned home from WakeMed after finishing his rehabilitation.
Previously, Benson was in intensive care at Johnston Health.
"We just got some great news! Clayton Fire Engineer Steve Benson is home from Wake Med Rehabilitation!" read a post from the Clayton Fire Department's Facebook page.
Benson's recovery is welcome news after Jason Dean, who was with the department for 20 years, died in September from COVID-19.
In August, the Clayton Fire Department reported 17 firefighters tested positive for COVID-19.