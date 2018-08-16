BACK TO SCHOOL

Clearing up common myths about back to school vaccines

EMBED </>More Videos

Clearing up common myths about back to school vaccines: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on August 15, 2018.

By
As students get ready to go back to school, pediatricians are working to get them up-to-date on all their vaccines and also dispell some common myths.

Most kids are required to get all their shots before school starts. Right now, pediatricians are re-assuring many parents that vaccines are safe and they protect against potentially deadly diseases.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
With her family by her side, 5-year-old Jenellie Antonio took her shot like a champ. Like many kids going into kindergarten, she's getting up to date on her vaccines.

Pediatrician Doctor Susan Leib at Einstein says a lot of parents still have concerns about vaccines due to common false myths. Myth number one: they can cause problems such as autism.

"Thats been well shown not to be true. Theres hundreds of studies now saying that vaccines are safe and do not cause developmental problems or autism," said Dr. Leib.

Myth number two: they contain harmful amounts of mercury.

"What parents need to know about is that that the mercury that was or is in a few of the vaccines is really very safe. It's excreted from the body quickly and it's different from the mercury that we worry about in tuna and that sort of thing," said Dr. Leib.

Myth number three, it's God's Will if a child gets sick. We do a lot of things to protect kids. Dr. Leib says getting them vaccinated is one that could save their life - many of these diseases are potentially deadly.

"They cause brain damage, they cause hearing loss, they cause paralysis, these are really dangerous diseases we could prevent by vaccination," said Dr. Leib.

Jenellie is now better protected and ready for school and taking the bus.

And Doctor Leib says if you're worried about vaccines, talk to your child's healthcare provider about your concerns so they can give you the most up-to-date research.

For more information, visit:
https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-safety
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckvaccinesback to school
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BACK TO SCHOOL
ABC11 viewers step up to help Wake County children with school supplies
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
Staples fires manager who accused pregnant NC mom of shoplifting
More back to school
HEALTH & FITNESS
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Popular breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
What is synthetic marijuana?
Advocates pressuring FDA to limit e-cigarette usage among minors
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
UPDATE: Body of missing Colorado mother found, husband arrested
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
80 overdose on synthetic marijuana at Connecticut park
Police searching for driver who intentionally ran over tortoise
1 injured after SUV drives into vacant building in Raleigh
Toddler gets arm stuck in 'Thomas the Tank Engine' toy
Popular breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Show More
Pedestrian injured after being hit on I-540 in Wake County
Officials find body of missing Rocky Mount man near wooden area
10-year-old helps save baby born in bathroom in Virginia
Death toll in Italy bridge collapse rises to 39
Frontier Airlines flight diverted to RDU because of unknown odor in cabin
More News