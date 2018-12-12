CAREGIVERS CORNER

Combating loneliness in seniors

EMBED </>More Videos

'Stockings of Joy' brings sense of commuity to Wake County elderly

By
Starting out at birth and evolving throughout life we know that close friendships provide a very important and strong foundation of compassion and trust for most people.

Socialization is even more important as we grow older.

As we age, and particularly following retirement, the amount of social interaction we have with others declines because of reduced contact with other people, such as colleagues from work.

Watch: Caregivers Corner Q&A: Who is responsible if a loved one feels lonely in hospice

EMBED More News Videos

Caregivers Corner gives advice on caring for loved ones



Interactions reduce, too, with the loss of friends and family members after people pass away.

We often think of retirement as the "golden years" but this time is not so golden for many who suddenly find themselves plagued with chronic illness.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Many seniors start to become more isolated because of these losses whether they are due to deaths, displacement due to moves, retirement, or from physical deficits.

Experts said that certain types of social interactions can affect cognitive health.

One study found that cognitive abilities declined 70 percent more slowly in individuals who had frequent social connections compared to those who had little social contact with others.

Family members frequently provide social support for seniors, but that's not always the case.

For seniors who are widowed or live far from loved ones, finding other ways to socialize can be necessary.

Active adult centers are great places for seniors to get connected with others who have similar interests.

For those who are truly shut in, we have a number of amazing resources in the community that wraps their arms around these seniors to help with loneliness.

If you are a caregiver for a senior, please connect with us on Caregivers Corner and follow our Caregivers Corner page on Facebook.

More helpful tips can be found on ABC11's Caregivers Corner section.

Those looking to connect with resources in the community can reach out to Transitions GuidingLights at (919) 371-2062 or by sending an email to info@guidinglightsnc.org.

Its services are free to the community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCaregivers Cornercaregiversseniorsraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREGIVERS CORNER
Q&A: Who is responsible if a loved one feels lonely in hospice
Q&A: How to deal with loved ones you care for during the holidays
Q&A: How to deal with multiple people caregiving for a loved one
How do I select the right care provider?
More Caregivers Corner
HEALTH & FITNESS
Garner teen who beat cancer donates hundreds of knits to Duke Children's Hospital
I-Team: HealthCare.gov signups down; is a big change to blame?
Shy people more likely to get 'hangxiety' after drinking, study suggests
Woman dies from brain-eating amoebas after using neti pot
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Overlooked DNA evidence allowed accused killer to remain free, DA says
Black ice remains a concern for morning commuters
Skeletal remains found near railroad tracks in Robeson County
NYC teen with rare skin condition thriving in new custom home
Home on America's oldest occupied residential street for sale at $925K
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
ABC11 Together Food Drive surpasses goal
$5M worth of cocaine found in tractor-trailer in Johnston County
Show More
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Decatur, Tennessee; felt in NC
J.J. Watt releases new shoes in honor of Navy SEALs
Bar chain to change the name of its 'Crack Fries' due to drug epidemic
Tweet about 'wing-mom' getting date for son goes viral
At least 10 cars crash on icy Durham road
More News