Former NC teacher dies from COVID-19 after contracting virus during Christmas break

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A beloved former teacher in North Carolina has died from COVID-19.

George Rowland passed away Sunday night from the virus after contracting it over the holiday break. Rowland was a retired teacher in Union County and tutored at East Union Middle School.

"He was a friend," Coworker Dorris Burtrell told WSOC. "He was a big brother. He was an uncle and, sometimes, in our school, he was a dad."

Another colleague noted Rowland was "an amazing example to the kids in school." Others said Rowland had a passion for teaching and was known for being a sharp dresser. Rowland's LinkedIn profile lists him as having worked for Union County Public Schools since 2001.

Rowland was able to talk to his wife for the last time before being put on a ventilator.

In October, a Stanly County teacher died from COVID-19.
