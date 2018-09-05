HEALTH & FITNESS

Community rallies around Fayetteville city leader after devastating diagnosis

Fayetteville assistant city manager Jay Reinstein

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville assistant city manager has received an outpouring of support from both the community and strangers following a devastating diagnosis of Alzheimer's.

He announced recently that he is stepping down but said the community has stepped up for him in more ways than one.

"It was more difficult for my wife and daughter," said Jay Reinstein." I think I was in a bit of denial at first. I was scared."



Friends and colleagues have helped raise nearly $15,000 in support of the walk for Alzheimer's. More than 100 people have signed up to walk in support of him.

"We love Jay. Jay has done more to make us feel better about his diagnosis. He's the one keeping everything positive," said Tracey Broyles.

As Reinstein's condition worsens, all he asks of the community is to remember him not for his accomplishments, but how he made you feel.

"If I can leave an organization and people say, 'he treated me well and that he was a good guy,' that would be ultimate," Reinstein said.
